The only mystery in this run-of-the-mill thriller is how Sandra Bullock and the talented Ryan Gosling ever got stuck in it. He plays a spoiled punk who, with brooding buddy Michael Pitt, has apparently committed the perfect murder. She’s the haunted CSI expert on their trail. The Leopold and Loeb update that follows is as rote as the title Murder by Numbers suggests — its greatest innovation being that the boys are done in by, of all things, an errant pile of vomit. Which is all too fitting.
