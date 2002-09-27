Murder by Numbers

By Joshua Rich
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

Murder by Numbers

C-
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

The only mystery in this run-of-the-mill thriller is how Sandra Bullock and the talented Ryan Gosling ever got stuck in it. He plays a spoiled punk who, with brooding buddy Michael Pitt, has apparently committed the perfect murder. She’s the haunted CSI expert on their trail. The Leopold and Loeb update that follows is as rote as the title Murder by Numbers suggests — its greatest innovation being that the boys are done in by, of all things, an errant pile of vomit. Which is all too fitting.

Murder by Numbers

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com