In Her Shoes B+ type Movie

Rose is a lawyer with a plus-size wardrobe augmented by a collection of Christian Louboutin sandals. Her younger sister Maggie is a gorgeous screwup who uses her D-cup implants to get everything she wants. Responsible big sister takes in little sister in need, little sis messes up big sis’ life (sleeping with her boyfriend will do that), little sis finds redemption by tracking down their long-lost nana in Florida. The tale may not be complicated, and the sisters don’t quite reach the fabulousness of Cannie (the heroine of the author’s best-selling debut, Good in Bed), but Weiner hasn’t lost a bit of her knack for page-turning soap operatics.