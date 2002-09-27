GO TIGERS!
Episode Recaps
As goes Massillon, Ohio, high school football, so goes Massillon. Native Kenneth Carlson tackles his hometown’s passion for its Tigers with a winning chronicle of the team’s pivotal 1999 season, which coincided with a tax levy to save the town’s beleaguered schools. This blue-collar community, dubbed ”Touchdown Town” in a 1951 newsreel, is positively Stepfordesque in its nurturing of players (boosters cruise maternity wards) and devotion to the team (a mortician offers die-hard fans Tiger caskets). Carlson is no mere cheerleader, but the few discouraging words (”Conform or be destroyed,” says one disaffected youth) are drowned out by the applause.
Go Tigers!
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments