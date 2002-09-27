GO TIGERS!

By Donald Liebenson
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT

Go Tigers!

B
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

As goes Massillon, Ohio, high school football, so goes Massillon. Native Kenneth Carlson tackles his hometown’s passion for its Tigers with a winning chronicle of the team’s pivotal 1999 season, which coincided with a tax levy to save the town’s beleaguered schools. This blue-collar community, dubbed ”Touchdown Town” in a 1951 newsreel, is positively Stepfordesque in its nurturing of players (boosters cruise maternity wards) and devotion to the team (a mortician offers die-hard fans Tiger caskets). Carlson is no mere cheerleader, but the few discouraging words (”Conform or be destroyed,” says one disaffected youth) are drowned out by the applause.

Go Tigers!

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 102 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com