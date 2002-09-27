Dressed in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash; Kindred Spirits: A Tribute to the Songs of Johnny Cash
Two belated 70th-birthday presents for the Man in Black show off a songbook deep as his decretory baritone. The indie Dressed chugs along on Cash’s signature chicka-boom groove, with choice moments from Kelly Willis, Robbie Fulks, and Mandy Barnett. The starry Spirits has a croakingly majestic Dylan (”Train of Love”), a ghostly Springsteen, and a blustery Hank Williams Jr. Each disc is a spirited, heartfelt bow to an American giant. Both: B+
Dressed in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
