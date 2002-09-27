BOX OFFICE

A CUT ABOVE

Everyone’s favorite low-budget juggernaut was a Big Fat bridesmaid again last weekend, while Ice Cube’s Barbershop clipped all comers with $20.6 million. Don’t feel too bad, though: The little bridal train that could seems likely to pass The Blair Witch Project’s $141 million to become the highest grossing indie ever. Meanwhile, One Hour Photo is developing rather nicely: It added both 1,039 theaters and $8 million. Finally, Stealing Harvard had its application summarily rejected, its less-than-Ivy-League $6 million opening outscored by last week’s teen winner, Swimfan. Tom Green, thy clock is ticking.

TOP 20 WEEKEND WEEKS GROSS WEEKEND NO. OF PER-SITE IN TO GROSS* SITES[1] AVERAGE RELEASE DATE

1 BARBERSHOP MGM $20.6 1,605 $12,852 1 $20.6 2 MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING IFC $10.8 1,764 $6,107 22 $110.4 3 ONE HOUR PHOTO Fox Searchlight $8.0 1,212 $6,606 4 $14.6 4 SWIMFAN 20th Century Fox $6.1 2,860 $2,116 2 $19.7 5 STEALING HARVARD Columbia $6.0 2,366 $2,553 1 $6.0 6 SIGNS Touchstone $5.4 3,051 $1,772 7 $213.0 7 CITY BY THE SEA Warner Bros. $4.9 2,575 $1,888 2 $16.7 8 XXX Columbia $3.3 2,771 $1,194 6 $135.4 9 SPY KIDS 2: THE ISLAND OF LOST DREAMS Dimension $2.7 2,493 $1,100 6 $77.4 10 AUSTIN POWERS IN GOLDMEMBER New Line $1.9 1,811 $1,024 8 $209.6 11 DOUBLE BILL: SPIDER-MAN/ MEN IN BLACK II Columbia $1.4 1,670 $842 2 $4.0 12 THE GOOD GIRL Fox Searchlight $1.3 669 $1,879 6 $11.7 13 BLUE CRUSH Universal $1.1 1,376 $835 5 $38.9 14 FEARDOTCOM Warner Bros. $1.0 1,548 $635 3 $12.2 15 SERVING SARA Paramount $1.0 1,908 $508 4 $15.9 16 ROAD TO PERDITION DreamWorks $0.9 1,134 $806 10 $102.5 17 POSSESSION Focus $0.8 619 $1,250 5 $9.1 18 UNDISPUTED Miramax $0.6 823 $742 4 $11.8 19 THE BOURNE IDENTITY Universal $0.5 463 $1,090 14 $119.5 20 THE MASTER OF DISGUISE Columbia $0.5 687 $671 7 $38.8

SOURCE: NIELSEN EDI. WEEKEND OF SEPT. 13-15 *WEEKEND GROSS AND GROSS-TO-DATE FIGURES IN MILLIONS

INCLUDES SOME MULTISCREEN THEATERS AND PRINTS SHIPPED AS WELL AS INDIVIDUAL SCREENS