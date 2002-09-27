Blessings B+ type Book genre Fiction

Two misunderstood people — an elderly, wealthy widow living a cloistered life on her estate and its young, just-out-of-prison caretaker — embark on an unlikely friendship when a baby is abandoned on their doorstep. Quindlen’s novel is small in scope, more a character study than a page-turner, but the author treats her protagonists and their hardships with such tenderness it’s impossible not to grow fond of them. There are no surprises in Blessings for Quindlen fans — she has an innate understanding of families and doesn’t try to explore beyond her comfort zone. But what she does, she does very well.