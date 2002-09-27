Image zoom

Big Fat Liar B+ type Movie

After Big Fat Liar‘s incorrigible fibber, Jason Shepherd (Frankie Muniz), writes — and misplaces — his overdue homework composition, he can’t convince anyone of the truth: It’s been pilfered by Hollywood producer Marty Wolf. (Get it?) So the Buelleresque Jason follows Wolf to L.A. to expose him and get his revenge. Setting this story of trust and betrayal among movie folk was a sly move; you sense that by playing Wolf so gleefully as a selfish, dastardly sadist, Paul Giamatti is dishing out a little payback of his own.