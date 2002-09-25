Image zoom

Trapped C- type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

In the foolish and fevered thriller Trapped, Charlize Theron and Stuart Townsend play doting parents whose little girl (”I Am Sam”’s Dakota Fanning) is abducted right out of the fluffy-toy comforts of her own bedroom. The kidnapping is a practiced team effort with Kevin Bacon as the cocky leader, backed by Courtney Love as his slapped-around wife and Pruitt Taylor Vince as his infantilized cousin. The trio wants money, but this time the motive is also personal. Anyhow, they’ve picked the wrong family, since Theron and Townsend are too darned pretty to fail, and little Fanning is much too cute to die.

Directed by Luis Mandoki using every pot and pan in the kitchen, the movie is a negligible work of manipulation, an exploitation piece doing its usual worst to guilt-trip parents. The most frightening sight, though, is that of Theron and Bacon, good actors trapped in the muck of making a living.