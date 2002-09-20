Spring Forward A- type Movie

Regrettably ignored during its theatrical run, writer-director Tom Gilroy’s understated debut feature is ideal for video, playing like a stage drama set against New England’s lush landscapes. As a pair of municipal gardeners — one an ambivalent old-timer facing retirement, the other a pugnacious ex-con struggling for another chance — Beatty and Schreiber expertly shepherd a touching film that’s smoothly straightforward, unpretentious, and subtly profound.