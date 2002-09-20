Modernistic
Jason Moran’s a rare thing: a young jazz master with an equal hunger for both exploration and tradition who also happens to be one of the most thrilling live players around. His solo piano debut Modernistic — a follow-up to ”Black Stars,” last year’s prickly, critic’s-list-topping quartet session with sax vet Sam Rivers — is a magically coherent set that mixes Schumann, old-school stride style, Muhal Richard Abrams free ranging, and a cover of Afrika Bambaataa’s electro classic ”Planet Rock” that sounds like a tango by John Cage.
FUSION REACTOR The hypnotic version of ”Body and Soul” was inspired by a session with Prince-ly R&B singer Bilal — a collaboration we hope will bear fruit in the future.
