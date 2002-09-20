Minesweeper Suite
If Robert Rauschenberg were a DJ obsessed with the global black experience, his records would sound like this. Minesweeper flexes much like /rupture’s bootleg-style MP3 hit from last year, Gold Teeth Thief, spinning Timbaland stutter snares, North African chants, ruffneck dance-hall reggae MCs, videogame drum ‘n’ bass rolls, and noise blasts into an ever-mutating mix. Even when things lurch into chaos, there’s still something to hold onto — a fractured rhythm inside the distortion, a steady vocal melody above the seasick beats. And remember: With /rupture, you always get more samples than you paid for. ONE FOR THE DIVAS Public-radio piano queen Norah Jones turns up, before morphing into Sade, Soul II Soul’s Caryn Wheeler, and too many others to count.
