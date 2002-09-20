Frailty

By Dalton Ross
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT
B+
In many respects, Frailty, Bill Paxton’s directorial debut (which follows a father convinced he’s on a mission from God to kill demons) bears a striking similarity to ”The Sixth Sense.” For one thing, you’re not quite sure if the images of evil being seen are real or just figments of the character’s insane imagination. And then there’s that shocking twist of an ending. But even as the body count rises, it’s the film’s patient pacing and moody atmosphere that are so unsettling. Extra bonus: Matthew McConaughey has hair.

