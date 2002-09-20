DEATH TO SMOOCHY

By Alice King
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:42 AM EDT

Death to Smoochy

D
type
  • Movie

Episode Recaps

You’d think a smarty-pants like Norton would steer clear of an elbow-in-the-ribs satire that imagines the kid-show industry as — haw haw — a corrupt, gangster-ridden enterprise. As a target, it’s about as edgy as Norton’s Barney- doppelganger fuchsia rhino. Williams hauls out the tics and spittle as a fallen kiddie host, while Jon Stewart strains his acting chops as an on-the-take TV exec. And one can only hope the lovely and amazing Catherine Keener, slumming as his cohort, bought something real nice with her paycheck.

Death to Smoochy

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 108 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com