DEATH TO SMOOCHY
Death to Smoochy
D
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
You’d think a smarty-pants like Norton would steer clear of an elbow-in-the-ribs satire that imagines the kid-show industry as — haw haw — a corrupt, gangster-ridden enterprise. As a target, it’s about as edgy as Norton’s Barney- doppelganger fuchsia rhino. Williams hauls out the tics and spittle as a fallen kiddie host, while Jon Stewart strains his acting chops as an on-the-take TV exec. And one can only hope the lovely and amazing Catherine Keener, slumming as his cohort, bought something real nice with her paycheck.
Death to Smoochy
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments