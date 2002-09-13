Time of Favor
In ”Time of Favor,” a charismatic West Bank rabbi (Assi Dayan) encourages his students to form an Orthodox army unit, then exhorts them (metaphorically, he later claims) to reclaim Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. But his words have dire consequences when the rabbi’s lovelorn star pupil threatens to blow up an Arab mosque and the young man’s career-soldier best friend (and romantic rival) must stop him. As a love-triangle-fueled action movie, ”Favor” feels schematic and thin, but as a cautionary tale, it offers a timely look at the fine line between the personal and the political.
