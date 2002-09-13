STRIPPED
A documentary about the world’s second-oldest profession that reveals how stripping could be both exploitative and empowering. The director, Jill Morley, tracks the lives of five strippers, including herself, most of whom have toiled along the same New Jersey grind-bar circuit that houses Tony Soprano’s beloved Bada Bing! lounge. They describe going on stage as an emotional narcotic that, in a strange way, mirrors the dehumanized erotic high that draws men into strip clubs in the first place.
Stripped
