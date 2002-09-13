The Sopranos: The Complete Third Season
Episode Recaps
Dark times for the Soprano clan: Tony (James Gandolfini) finds himself estranged from his children, Carmela’s (Edie Falco) attacks of conscience are growing more acute, and the Family’s trusted lieutenants are slowly but surely falling away. Dark times also for the series’ latest DVD set: The extras are thinner than Gandolfini’s hair. Fans have waited a long time for this collection, so imagine their dismay when their patience is rewarded with a scrawny four-minute featurette and three commentaries. Actually, make that two and a half: While creator David Chase and writer-actor Michael Imperioli acquit themselves nicely, director Steve Buscemi’s somnolent narration of ”Pine Barrens” yields few revelations — aside from the way he pronounces his name: Bu-SE-mi, not Bu-SHE-mi. F—in’ fascinating.
Comments