Serving Sara

D+
A junk-concept dud about a bedraggled process server (Matthew Perry) who falls for Elizabeth Hurley as a babe he’s supposed to slap with divorce papers. She’s the wife of a two-timing Texas cattleman; the movie itself is a ranch full of joke droppings and mooing shtick not worth stepping in. (Cedric the Entertainer and Vincent Pastore are among the cast up to their ankles in cow pies.)
