THE LAST KISS

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:41 AM EDT

The Last Kiss (Movie - 2002)

A-
  • Movie

Gabriele Muccino’s comedy, which might be described as a modern-day Italian version of Diner, is a crowd-pleaser in the deepest sense. Carlo (Stefano Accorsi), the handsome central figure, is about to become a father, but then he meets Francesca (Martina Stella), the sort of not-quite-a-girl nymph who’s been haunting the fantasies of settled-down men ever since there were settled-down men. The progression of this affair turns out to be a gloriously lived-in paean to the high call of fidelity. The Last Kiss mixes heartbreak and happiness together until you don’t even want to see them apart.

  • Movie
  • R
  • 115 minutes
