Kick Me: Adventures in Adolescence B type Book genre Nonfiction

In the gone-too-soon series Freaks and Geeks, creator Feig fictionalized his bullied youth, but here in his comic memoir, every humiliation is his own. If you’ve been fortunate enough to repress your junior-high days, reading Feig’s recollections of his horrifically executed first kiss, his classmates’ epiphany that his last name sounds like fag, and the browbeating a gym teacher gives him during the first day of group showers will bring it all back unmercifully. The details, if hyperbolic, are painfully well-observed (right down to his school-dance duds of Angel’s Flight slacks and puka-shell necklace); in fact, at times he seems so deeply entrenched in an adolescent mind-set that this obsession seems as unhealthy as a bathroom swirlie.