Higher Ground

We gave it an A-

Gospel’s revered growlers meet ”sacred steel” wunderkind Robert Randolph’s band in a match made in septuagenarian/twentysomething heaven. Only occasionally do the contemporary quasi-spiritual song choices get a little too obvious (”People Get Ready”), and if the older hymns are generally superior, Ground peaks with the Stevie Wonder-bred title track, wherein the Boys don’t sound a day under 70, yet just — improbably