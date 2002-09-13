Higher Ground

Chris Willman
September 13, 2002 at 04:00 AM EDT

Higher Ground (Music -The Blind Boys of Alabama)

Music
In Season
Realworld
We gave it an A-

Gospel’s revered growlers meet ”sacred steel” wunderkind Robert Randolph’s band in a match made in septuagenarian/twentysomething heaven. Only occasionally do the contemporary quasi-spiritual song choices get a little too obvious (”People Get Ready”), and if the older hymns are generally superior, Ground peaks with the Stevie Wonder-bred title track, wherein the Boys don’t sound a day under 70, yet just — improbably

