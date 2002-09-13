Higher Ground (Music -The Blind Boys of Alabama)
- type
- Music
- Current Status
- In Season
- Producers
- Realworld
We gave it an A-
Gospel’s revered growlers meet ”sacred steel” wunderkind Robert Randolph’s band in a match made in septuagenarian/twentysomething heaven. Only occasionally do the contemporary quasi-spiritual song choices get a little too obvious (”People Get Ready”), and if the older hymns are generally superior, Ground peaks with the Stevie Wonder-bred title track, wherein the Boys don’t sound a day under 70, yet just — improbably
