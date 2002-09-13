The Count of Monte Cristo
With his competent take on a humble ship captain (Jim Caviezel) wrongfully sent to prison by his so-called friend, director Kevin Reynolds (Waterworld) doesn’t necessarily betray Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel, ”The Count of Monte Cristo”; he just doesn’t inject it with any juice. And while Caviezel makes a good fall guy, he can’t tap into the rage that’s later supposed to fuel his character. He’s more miffed than driven mad with revenge fantasies. Guy Pearce, who hams up his role as the impudent traitor, might have made the better Count.
The Count of Monte Cristo
