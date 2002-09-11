The matchup between Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

THE LOWDOWN Though they didn’t go public until spring, the attraction reportedly began between the newly divorced Ford, 60, and his younger new-mom girlfriend, Flockhart, 37, when she coyly spilled a drink on him at the Golden Globe Awards in January. Recent rumors: Not only will Calista make an appearance in ”Indiana Jones” IV, but that the age-inappropriate couple will tie the knot around Christmas.

WE SAY Harrison is clearly getting the better deal here. He may be one of the greatest superstars in Hollywood, but the guy is getting up there. In 10 years, no one’s going to be offering him ”Indiana Jones” sequels. Flockhart, on the other hand, gets a dad for her adopted son, Liam — but isn’t Ford a tad too old to be changing diapers?

WHO WINS Ford