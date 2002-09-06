THE SWEETEST THING

By Alice King
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:36 AM EDT

In what can only be called a skankfest, Diaz, Applegate, and the affectless Selma Blair team up to out-grody the Farrellys with equal-opportunity toilet humor that belies their pretty mugs. Despite its too-too crudeness (a song and dance about the male member?) and teeny bikini of a plot (the gals stalk a guy who might be ”the one”), Thing squeaks by as a guilty pleasure. But it’s the notion that Diaz and Co.’s butt-shaking girly fun is in any way ”empowering” that is truly laughable.

