Schoolhouse Rock!: Special 30th Anniversary Edition A- type Movie genre Animated

While not always completely accurate (when exactly did Chubby Checker become a white guy?), the early Schoolhouse Rock! cartoons of the ’70s served their purpose in that they actually got kids to sing about things like conjunctions and the Constitution. Now all 46 original installments are brought together along with commentaries, long-lost clips (like the comically inept ”Scooter Computer & Mr. Chips” series), and one brand-new video on the Electoral College. Allow me to unpack my adjectives and declare this set delightful.