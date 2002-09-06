COPACABANA

By Dalton Ross
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:53 AM EDT

Music and passion must have been in fashion when CBS aired this TV movie based on a Barry Manilow song. The story, written by James Lipton (yes, that James Lipton), goes, well, a little something like this: Her name was Lola, she was a showgirl…oh, you know the rest. Manilow overacts to a truly epic degree, enthusiastically yelling his way through every scene, while the back story is so ridiculous you’ll find yourself rooting for Rico (Remember him? He wore a diamond) before it’s all over.

