''Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets'' is a must-see for fall 2002

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets: Peter Mountain
EW Staff
August 30, 2002 at 04:00 AM EDT

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
runtime
161 minutes
Wide Release Date
11/15/02
performer
Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Kenneth Branagh, Robbie Coltrane, Richard Harris, Toby Jones, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith
director
Chris Columbus
distributor
Warner Bros.
author
Steven Kloves
genre
Action Adventure, Sci-fi and Fantasy

WHY WE CAN’T WAIT Despite an initial ho-hum reaction to its predecessor, ”Potter” fans know that the two hours of setup in ”The Sorcerer’s Stone” will pay off with this one.

SOURCE MATERIAL The second of J.K. Rowling’s ”Potter ” books

WHAT’S NEW Kenneth Branagh as Gilderoy Lockhart, Professor of Defense Against the Dark Arts. (See, Shakespeare isn’t the only author Branagh reads.) Oh, and there’s that little matter of students turning to stone.

IN THEIR WORDS ”The first film was about introduction and discovery,” says director Chris Columbus. ”The second is more of an adventure. It’s a little darker, and it’s a situation in which Harry is actually questioning his identity.”

COME FOR The magic

STAY FOR Aragog the Spider

