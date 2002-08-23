We Love Life
Pulp (Jarvis Cocker): © Michael Putland / RetnaUK
We Love Life
B
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
Pulp’s seventh album, We Love Life, finds the Sheffield, England, institution in an unusually sunny mood, shedding their oft sardonic wit for warm orchestration and upbeat lyrics. It’s invitingly lush — from the bustling, beautiful strings of ”The Trees” to Jarvis Cocker’s soaring vocals on ”Weeds” — and more than enough reason to show this beloved Brit act some Stateside ”Love.”
We Love Life
|type
|
Comments