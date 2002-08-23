We Love Life

By Brian M. Raftery
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT
Pulp (Jarvis Cocker): © Michael Putland / RetnaUK

We Love Life

B
type
  • Music

Episode Recaps

Pulp’s seventh album, We Love Life, finds the Sheffield, England, institution in an unusually sunny mood, shedding their oft sardonic wit for warm orchestration and upbeat lyrics. It’s invitingly lush — from the bustling, beautiful strings of ”The Trees” to Jarvis Cocker’s soaring vocals on ”Weeds” — and more than enough reason to show this beloved Brit act some Stateside ”Love.”

We Love Life

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com