Joe Somebody

By Michael Sauter
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

D+
type
  • Movie

Nebbishy nice guy Joe (Tim Allen) is barely a blip on his coworkers’ radar — until he gets bitch-slapped by the office bully and musters the nerve to demand a rematch. En route to the big fight, Joe becomes a workplace celebrity, swells with false bravado, stumbles through a crash course in martial arts, and, of course, gets the girl (Julie Bowen). This is supposed to be funny, but it’s all too trite and predictable, dulled further by a cast of talented TV veterans who seem, at best, half engaged. Their lack of enthusiasm is downright infectious.

Joe Somebody

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • PG
runtime
  • 98 minutes
director
