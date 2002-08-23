Joe Somebody D+ type Movie

Nebbishy nice guy Joe (Tim Allen) is barely a blip on his coworkers’ radar — until he gets bitch-slapped by the office bully and musters the nerve to demand a rematch. En route to the big fight, Joe becomes a workplace celebrity, swells with false bravado, stumbles through a crash course in martial arts, and, of course, gets the girl (Julie Bowen). This is supposed to be funny, but it’s all too trite and predictable, dulled further by a cast of talented TV veterans who seem, at best, half engaged. Their lack of enthusiasm is downright infectious.