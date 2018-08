THE CHARTS

‘DAMAGE’ CONTROL

Ah-nuld inflicted some Collateral Damage on Denzel this week, with the video premiere of his terrorist thriller knocking John Q. from its chart perch. Even though theatergoers handled Damage like a dirty bomb, renters apparently disagreed. Opinion also diverged on Resident Evil and Dragonfly: Despite some unkind words from the press, both supernatural thrillers performed like video and DVD contenders.

TOP 10 TAPE RENTALS VIDEO BOX OFFICE WEEKS EW LAST GROSS TO GROSS TO ON VIDEO WEEK DATE DATE CHART GRADE

1 — COLLATERAL DAMAGE $40.0 1 C Arnold Schwarzenegger $5.2 2 1 JOHN Q. $71.1 3 D Denzel Washington $16.2 3 — DRAGONFLY $30.1 1 D+ Kevin Costner $3.8 4 — RESIDENT EVIL $39.5 1 B Milla Jovovich $3.5 5 2 SHALLOW HAL $70.8 5 B- Jack Black $25.3 6 3 THE TIME MACHINE $56.7 2 C+ Guy Pearce $5.0 7 5 CROSSROADS $37.2 2 B+ Britney Spears $4.6 8 4 THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS $52.4 4 A- Gene Hackman $12.0 9 7 A WALK TO REMEMBER $41.2 4 C Mandy Moore $10.3 10 6 A BEAUTIFUL MIND $170.7 6 A- Russell Crowe $24.9

TOP 10 DVD SALES WEEKS EW LAST GROSS TO ON VIDEO WEEK DATE* CHART GRADE

1 — RESIDENT EVIL $39.5 1 B Milla Jovovich 2 — COLLATERAL DAMAGE $40.0 1 C Arnold Schwarzenegger 3 1 THE TIME MACHINE $56.7 2 C+ Guy Pearce 4 2 JOHN Q. $71.1 3 D Denzel Washington 5 3 TARZAN & JANE — 2 B Animated 6 — DRAGONFLY $30.1 1 D+ Kevin Costner 7 7 BLACK HAWK DOWN $108.6 8 C+ Josh Hartnett 8 5 THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS $52.4 4 A- Gene Hackman 9 6 AMELIE $33.2 3 A Audrey Tautou 10 4 CROSSROADS $37.2 2 B+ Britney Spears

