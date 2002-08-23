The Bathroom Wall
The Bathroom Wall
C-
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
There are only six songs on Fallon’s debut, and that’s plenty. The comic can imitate a number of vocal styles (he nails Jagger’s cocky phrasing), but he can’t sing in any of them. And the lyrics are too strange to be straight, too simple to be funny. Mercifully, the SNL boy segues into stand-up, which is geared mainly to college-freshmen jokes — like the one about the mini-fridge that makes mini-ice cubes, the communal shower, etc. File between Sandler’s mediocre Stan and Judy’s Kid and Eddie Murphy’s horrid Party All the Time.
The Bathroom Wall
|type
|
Comments