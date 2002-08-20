''Blue Crush'' director prepares Hawaiian TV cop show

type TV Show Current Status In Season broadcaster CBS

”Blue Crush” director John Stockwell is sticking around in Hawaii. The director of the new surfer-chick flick has just signed a deal with Fox to create and executive produce ”The Break,” a cop show set in Oahu, reports Variety. It’s one of two new Hawaiian-set police dramas in development, along with CBS’ ”808.”

”The Break” will center on an officer who moves back to Oahu’s North Shore to reconcile with his troubled teenage son. Meantime, he spends a lot of time working on cases dealing with the ocean and surfing, on the same beaches where Stockwell’s ”Blue Crush” takes place. Expect a lot of scenes where the presence of scantily clad hotties is actually integral to the plot.

”Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” director Simon West will oversee ”808,” about a mainland FBI agent who joins the Hawaii bureau. West insists that it will be a gritty, realistic drama. ”This will be a research-intensive project,” he tells Variety. ”This is about things that really go on around there. There’s a real crime underworld. Hawaii is an entry point into the States from overseas.” Can a revival of ”Hawaii Five-O” or ”Magnum, P.I.” be far behind?