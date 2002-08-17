Image zoom Knockaround Guys: Takashi Seida

Knockaround Guys C type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

After knocking around New Line since 2000, this movie finally sees the light of day, around the same time its stars (Austin Powers’ Seth Green, ”XXX”’s Vin Diesel) are turning up in other, higher-profile pictures. The guys in question plan a heist. Does it go off without a hitch? One need only note the genre (drama), the rating (R), and the supporting cast (John Malkovich, Dennis Hopper) for the answer.