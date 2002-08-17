Bloody Sunday

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:40 AM EDT
Bloody Sunday: Bernard Walsh

Bloody Sunday

A
type
  • Movie

As in ”Sunday Bloody Sunday,” for those of us who get the bulk of our Irish history from Bono. On Jan. 30, 1972, British troops marched into Derry, Northern Ireland; by the time they left, several civilians were dead. Director Paul Greengrass goes to the root of ”The Troubles” for the story of Protestant march organizer Ivan Cooper and Catholic rebel Gerry Donahue.

Episode Recaps

Bloody Sunday

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 110 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com