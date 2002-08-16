Swimfan

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:06 AM EDT
Swimfan: Gene Page

Swimfan

C+
Erika Christensen, the rosy-cheeked crack smoker from ”Traffic” (and Susan Sarandon’s acid-tripping daughter in the upcoming ”Banger Sisters”), discovers love is the drug in this teenage ”Fatal Attraction,” the American feature debut of Australian director John Polson. Christensen goes off the deep end for the swim team’s hunk-in-trunks Jesse Bradford (”Clockstoppers”), with devastating results.

