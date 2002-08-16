Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 100 minutes Wide Release Date 08/07/02 performer Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Daryl Sabara, Alexa Vega, Steve Buscemi, Alan Cumming, Mike Judge, Cheech Marin, Ricardo Montalban, Bill Paxton, Danny Trejo director Robert Rodriguez distributor Dimension Films author Robert Rodriguez genre Action Adventure, Kids and Family

We gave it a B

The kids with the underage mojo and their sleuth parents (Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) are back to save the world, or something like that, on the island sanctum of a mad scientist (Steve Buscemi). Nothing, inevitably, matches the surprise charms of Robert Rodriguez’s original, delightful junior-division-Bond adventure. But the inventiveness is still superior, and the addition of grandparents played by Ricardo Montalban and Holland Taylor is inspired.