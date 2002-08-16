SPY KIDS 2: THE ISLAND OF LOST DREAMS

August 16, 2002

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
runtime
100 minutes
Wide Release Date
08/07/02
performer
Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Daryl Sabara, Alexa Vega, Steve Buscemi, Alan Cumming, Mike Judge, Cheech Marin, Ricardo Montalban, Bill Paxton, Danny Trejo
director
Robert Rodriguez
distributor
Dimension Films
author
Robert Rodriguez
genre
Action Adventure, Kids and Family
We gave it a B

The kids with the underage mojo and their sleuth parents (Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) are back to save the world, or something like that, on the island sanctum of a mad scientist (Steve Buscemi). Nothing, inevitably, matches the surprise charms of Robert Rodriguez’s original, delightful junior-division-Bond adventure. But the inventiveness is still superior, and the addition of grandparents played by Ricardo Montalban and Holland Taylor is inspired.

