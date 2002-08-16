Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG
- runtime
- 100 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 08/07/02
- performer
- Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Daryl Sabara, Alexa Vega, Steve Buscemi, Alan Cumming, Mike Judge, Cheech Marin, Ricardo Montalban, Bill Paxton, Danny Trejo
- director
- Robert Rodriguez
- distributor
- Dimension Films
- author
- Robert Rodriguez
- genre
- Action Adventure, Kids and Family
We gave it a B
The kids with the underage mojo and their sleuth parents (Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) are back to save the world, or something like that, on the island sanctum of a mad scientist (Steve Buscemi). Nothing, inevitably, matches the surprise charms of Robert Rodriguez’s original, delightful junior-division-Bond adventure. But the inventiveness is still superior, and the addition of grandparents played by Ricardo Montalban and Holland Taylor is inspired.
