Secretary A- type Movie genre Romance,

Erotic

As if spending one day with your parents in suburbia isn’t masochistic enough, former mental patient Lee Holloway (Maggie Gyllenhaal) becomes a (sex) slave to her job, assisting a lawyer (James Spader). Adapting a short story by Mary Gaitskill, director Steven Shainberg (1998’s ”Hit Me”) gives the comedy a Taschen twist — and a good spanking.