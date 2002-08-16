Return to Never Land C+ type Movie genre Animated

With its no-name vocal roster and cut-rate animation, Never Land resembles nothing more than one of Disney’s straight-to-video cartoon sequels — which is what it was intended to be before the studio decided to give it a theatrical release. In fact, the small screen seems a more suitable home for the wispy tale of Wendy’s spunky daughter, Jane, who’s kidnapped by Captain Hook in an attempt to trap Peter Pan. A decent enough time killer for the kiddies, it vanishes from memory even quicker than Tinkerbell’s pixie dust.