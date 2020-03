Minority of One B type Music genre Rock

D.C.’s Dag Nasty were one of the first bands to merge harmonies and hardcore. Now the pop-punk forefathers return with their first CD in 10 years. While Minority may not greatly enhance the group’s legacy, it certainly doesn’t tarnish it, either. Cuts like ”Ghost” lack the urgency of Dag’s seminal Can I Say, but they still manage to get your toes a-tapping.