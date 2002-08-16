Largo
Nothing in Mehldau’s discography so far prepares for this bold experimental gem, pushing the virtuoso pianist into electroacoustic settings that sound fresh but not forced. Partly thanks to the influence of wily pop producer Jon Brion — whom Mehldau met at Los Angeles club Largo — Mehldau explores his rangier instincts, with an epic take on Radiohead’s ”Paranoid Android,” a loungey moment (”Wave/Mother Nature’s Son”), headbanger fusion (”Sabbath”), pure improv (”Free Willy”), and straightforward melodic charm (”When It Rains,” ”I Do”) in what could be the curveball jazz album of the year.
Largo (Music - Brad Mehldau)
