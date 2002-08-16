type Movie Current Status In Season Limited Release Date 09/27/02 performer Patrick Breen, Ron Eldard, Kyra Sedgwick, Marisa Tomei, Sarita Choudhury, Taye Diggs, Marley Shelton director Fisher Stevens author Patrick Breen genre Comedy, Romance

H.G. Wells had it all wrong. Traveling into the future is a waste! What today’s man needs — as Cher espoused — is the power to turn back time so you get a ”do-over” when your love life is a mess. Actor-producer Fisher Stevens makes his directorial feature debut with Ron Eldard, Kyra Sedgwick, Patrick Breen (who wrote the screenplay), and Marisa Tomei playing befuddled thirtysomethings. In addition to time tweaking, ”Just a Kiss” also employs ”rotomation” last seen in Richard Linklater’s ”Waking Life.”