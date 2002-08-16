Just a Kiss

August 16, 2002 at 04:00 AM EDT

Just a Kiss

Movie
In Season
09/27/02
Patrick Breen, Ron Eldard, Kyra Sedgwick, Marisa Tomei, Sarita Choudhury, Taye Diggs, Marley Shelton
Fisher Stevens
Patrick Breen
Comedy, Romance

H.G. Wells had it all wrong. Traveling into the future is a waste! What today’s man needs — as Cher espoused — is the power to turn back time so you get a ”do-over” when your love life is a mess. Actor-producer Fisher Stevens makes his directorial feature debut with Ron Eldard, Kyra Sedgwick, Patrick Breen (who wrote the screenplay), and Marisa Tomei playing befuddled thirtysomethings. In addition to time tweaking, ”Just a Kiss” also employs ”rotomation” last seen in Richard Linklater’s ”Waking Life.”

