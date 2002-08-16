Hairspray A type Movie genre Musical

Cross Grease with Little Shop of Horrors and you have an inkling of the giddy joy this disc imparts. Fiendishly witty songwriters Marc Shaiman (of the South Park film’s ”Uncle F — -a” fame) and Scott Wittman have given John Waters’ 1988 flick a groovy ’60s beat, and deliciously campy actors Marissa Jaret Winokur (the big-boned gal who’s gotta dance) and Harvey Fierstein (her mom, naturally) sell it for all it’s worth. But frankly, this show sells itself.