Nothing says Hawaiian girl-power surf flick like music from…pale Brit folkie Beth Orton? Or Lenny Kravitz in his equally pallid retro-rocker mode? Okay, N.E.R.D.’s ”Rock Star” does kick it like a 12-foot swell, and Nikka Costa proves herself a fine role model for feisty females on sea and land. Still, listening the uneven collection Blue Crush is like hitting the waves in Jersey: Sure, it beats working, but we’d hardly call it the perfect summer vacation.
