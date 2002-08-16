THE ADVENTURES OF TOM THUMB & THUMBELINA

The Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbelina C+ type Movie

Good idea to combine a Brothers Grimm tale and a Hans Christian Andersen story about little people for the little people, no? It’s obvious from the cast list — which also includes Peter Gallagher, Bebe Neuwirth, and Rachel Griffiths — that the filmmakers have pulled out all the stops. But star wattage alone (yes, Hewitt can sing — and rather sweetly) and a few cute animals (the mouse band plays a mean cha-cha) cannot enliven lackluster animation and a sluggish plot that may leave less patient viewers fidgeting in their seats.