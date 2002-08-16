THE ACCIDENTAL SPY
Chan shocks his adversaries with a defibrillator. He contends with a burning runaway truck. And in a scene that would make Austin Powers jealous, the kung-fu-movie king runs naked through a Turkish bazaar while defending — and covering — himself with every ware imaginable. Such are the brilliant bursts of action that pump up the otherwise boringly convoluted story of an orphaned salesman whose fighting prowess — displayed when he thwarts a robbery — attracts a man who claims to know his long-lost father. His search for his past leads to an implausible plot full of double agents and drug lords. And worst of all, Chan’s trademark humor goes largely undercover.
The Accidental Spy
