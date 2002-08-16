The Accidental Spy C type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

Chan shocks his adversaries with a defibrillator. He contends with a burning runaway truck. And in a scene that would make Austin Powers jealous, the kung-fu-movie king runs naked through a Turkish bazaar while defending — and covering — himself with every ware imaginable. Such are the brilliant bursts of action that pump up the otherwise boringly convoluted story of an orphaned salesman whose fighting prowess — displayed when he thwarts a robbery — attracts a man who claims to know his long-lost father. His search for his past leads to an implausible plot full of double agents and drug lords. And worst of all, Chan’s trademark humor goes largely undercover.