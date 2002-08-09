Shake It Off
Two things carry this self-assured, multitextured debut: great music and guest Nelly Furtado. The Grammy nominee (who produced Furtado’s 2000 CD, Whoa, Nelly!) has created a danceable disc, full of unexpected harmonies and hooks that span pop, soul, hip-hop, and reggae — call it neo-bossa nova on a bungee cord. Like most producers-turned-vocalists, Church sings only serviceably. His gift is forging an aural escapade that’s so fun, the lyrics are optional.
