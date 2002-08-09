MY LEGENDARY GIRLFRIEND
Episode Recaps
Will Kelly, still mooning over the title character who dumped him three years ago, spends the better part of a weekend on the phone — -mostly with a woman he hasn’t even met face-to-face — bemoaning his new teaching job, his lack of friends, his clingy current Fatal Attraction fling, and life in general. The British Gayle, a onetime advice columnist and magazine writer, has enough spark to keep up an unflagging pace, enough zip to keep the jokes coming, and enough of a sense of timing to call it quits while he — and Will — are ahead.
My Legendary Girlfriend
|type
|
|genre
|author
|publisher
Comments