The rock half of the two-CD excursion Music From and Inspired by ”XXX” is a lot like ”XXX” star Vin Diesel — burly, rounded out, and articulate in a minimalist sort of way. Best moments: an optimistic remix of Drowning Pool’s ”Bodies” and the decadent ”Millionaire,” by Queens of the Stone Age. Tragically, the hip-hop half has little of Diesel’s slickness or charm. The only attitude is on N.E.R.D. and Kelis’ shimmering ”Truth or Dare” and Joi’s orgiastic ”Lick.”