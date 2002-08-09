Music From and Inspired by XXX

Jon Caramanica
August 09, 2002 at 04:00 AM EDT

Music From and Inspired by XXX

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Various Artists
Producers
Universal
genre
Soundtracks, Hip-Hop/Rap, Rock

The rock half of the two-CD excursion Music From and Inspired by ”XXX” is a lot like ”XXX” star Vin Diesel — burly, rounded out, and articulate in a minimalist sort of way. Best moments: an optimistic remix of Drowning Pool’s ”Bodies” and the decadent ”Millionaire,” by Queens of the Stone Age. Tragically, the hip-hop half has little of Diesel’s slickness or charm. The only attitude is on N.E.R.D. and Kelis’ shimmering ”Truth or Dare” and Joi’s orgiastic ”Lick.”

