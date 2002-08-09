THE KID STAYS IN THE PICTURE

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

The Kid Stays in the Picture

A
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

A kaleidoscopic riff on the life and career of Robert Evans, the fabled Hollywood producer who took over the ailing Paramount Pictures at the dawn of the age of conglomeration, doing as much as any modern mogul to usher in the New Hollywood of the ’70s. The movie, which Evans narrates, plants us right inside the thrilling, frequently hilarious core of his insecurity and ego.

The Kid Stays in the Picture

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 93 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com