THE KID STAYS IN THE PICTURE
Episode Recaps
A kaleidoscopic riff on the life and career of Robert Evans, the fabled Hollywood producer who took over the ailing Paramount Pictures at the dawn of the age of conglomeration, doing as much as any modern mogul to usher in the New Hollywood of the ’70s. The movie, which Evans narrates, plants us right inside the thrilling, frequently hilarious core of his insecurity and ego.
The Kid Stays in the Picture
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments