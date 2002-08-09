Dogtown and Z-Boys
Dog town and Z-Boys: Pat Darrin
Episode Recaps
Dogtown and Z-Boys, director Stacy Peralta’s examination of a ragtag group of ’70s California skateboarders, rarely aims to be anything more than an unquestioning celebration of its sun-soaked subjects. But if a documentary is going to be all surface, it doesn’t hurt that ”Dogtown” — a pastiche of zippily edited stunts and stories, set to stoner-rock titans like Zeppelin and T. Rex — has a surface as sleek and inviting as a freshly sanded half-pipe.
Dogtown and Z-Boys
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments