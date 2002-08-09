Constance B- type Book genre Fiction

At the center of Cantrell’s elegantly written examination of love, art, and passion is Morgan, a widowed book editor who becomes intrigued by Constance, an enigmatic poet. Constance, for some reason, quickly trusts Morgan with her deepest secret: She’s having an affair with a married man. Cantrell’s intellectual ease makes one want to like the book more, but it’s hard to get past the feeling that neither of these women is presented in an interesting way (Morgan’s main role seems to be asking Constance tactless questions to further the plot). Ultimately, Constance remains a wispy, not particularly compelling character.