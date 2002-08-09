CONSTANCE

By Rebecca Ascher-Walsh
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

Constance

B-
type
  • Book
genre

Episode Recaps

At the center of Cantrell’s elegantly written examination of love, art, and passion is Morgan, a widowed book editor who becomes intrigued by Constance, an enigmatic poet. Constance, for some reason, quickly trusts Morgan with her deepest secret: She’s having an affair with a married man. Cantrell’s intellectual ease makes one want to like the book more, but it’s hard to get past the feeling that neither of these women is presented in an interesting way (Morgan’s main role seems to be asking Constance tactless questions to further the plot). Ultimately, Constance remains a wispy, not particularly compelling character.

Constance

type
  • Book
genre
author
publisher
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com